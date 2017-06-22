Woody Harrelson has had talks about starring in a superhero film.

The 55-year-old actor has joined two big movie franchises after being cast as Colonel in the soon-to-be-released 'War of the Planet of the Apes' and he will also play a 'mentor' character to Han Solo in the 'Star Wars Anthology' movie and although Harrelson is yet to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe he is intrigued by those types of blockbusters.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, he said: ''We did talk about it actually. We had that talk but it didn't come to fruition. It wasn't the right time. I guess I am open to it. But generally I do love little movies. These little indie movies. There's something I kinda like about them. But this is great. I love this.''

The Han Solo spin-off movie is set to follow a younger version of the titular character - portrayed by Alden Ehrenreich who is

taking over the part from Harrison Ford - and his sidekick Chewbacca as they first encounter Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and became space smugglers.

Harrelson has told fans that although his character Beckett may help guide Han on his journey he is definitely a galactic ''criminal''.

He said: ''I don't know if mentor is really the right word, you know.

''I'm a criminal who he gets to know, and I guess, probably, I do have some influence on him. But I'm a criminal.''

The Han Solo movie was rocked this week when directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left Disney's project due to ''creative differences'' with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who previously penned 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back'.

The pair signed up to the project in July 2015 and began shooting in February, but they have now stepped away from the movie as their ''visions'' for the film differed from what studio bosses were looking for.

The filmmakers said in a statement: ''Unfortunately, our vision and process weren't aligned with our partners on this project.

''We normally aren't fans of the phrase 'creative differences' but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew.''

The as yet untitled Han Solo spin-off movie is slated for release in 2018 and Ron Howard and Joe Johnstone are the favourites to take over the project.