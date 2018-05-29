Iconic actor Woody Harrelson initiated a snowball fight on the set of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', according to Alden Ehrenreich.
Woody Harrelson initiated a snowball fight on the set of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
The 56-year-old actor - who plays Tobias Beckett in the new movie - decided to launch a snowball fight with co-stars Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo - who plays Chewbacca - as they were waiting to shoot a scene.
Speaking to Collider, Alden recalled: ''There's a snowball fight at the top of the mountains with Woody and Chewy and I that was a lot of fun.''
The snowball fight wasn't a planned event, but it was caught on camera by the movie's crew.
And Alden - who plays a young Han Solo - hopes that the deleted scene will eventually be made available to the public.
The Hollywood star shared: ''Basically, we were up there waiting for the light to be right to shoot, and so Woody started throwing snowballs at people, and the crew and everybody. And then we got into a pretty big snowball fight because Woody ... is fun.
''Then they were like, 'Screw it, let's film it.' So they filmed a shot of us walking and I think I ... how does it work? Joonas and I throw a snowball at each other and Woody was walking ahead, and then Joonas and I end up tackling each other in the snow.''
He added: ''I hope [it'll appear on the Blu-ray release]. I hope it'll be on the deleted scenes.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...