Woody Harrelson initiated a snowball fight on the set of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The 56-year-old actor - who plays Tobias Beckett in the new movie - decided to launch a snowball fight with co-stars Alden Ehrenreich and Joonas Suotamo - who plays Chewbacca - as they were waiting to shoot a scene.

Speaking to Collider, Alden recalled: ''There's a snowball fight at the top of the mountains with Woody and Chewy and I that was a lot of fun.''

The snowball fight wasn't a planned event, but it was caught on camera by the movie's crew.

And Alden - who plays a young Han Solo - hopes that the deleted scene will eventually be made available to the public.

The Hollywood star shared: ''Basically, we were up there waiting for the light to be right to shoot, and so Woody started throwing snowballs at people, and the crew and everybody. And then we got into a pretty big snowball fight because Woody ... is fun.

''Then they were like, 'Screw it, let's film it.' So they filmed a shot of us walking and I think I ... how does it work? Joonas and I throw a snowball at each other and Woody was walking ahead, and then Joonas and I end up tackling each other in the snow.''

He added: ''I hope [it'll appear on the Blu-ray release]. I hope it'll be on the deleted scenes.''