Woody Harrelson is in talks to join the cast of 'Venom'.

The 56-year-old actor is wanted for a role in Sony Picture's new superhero movie based on the iconic 'Spider-Man' villain as a ''henchman of sorts'' but other details of his role are not known.

Ruben Fleischer is helming the film from a script penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinker which means Harrelson would be reunited with his 'Zombieland' director if he lands a role.

Harrelson is back in blockbuster territory with his last few roles, seen this year as The Colonel in 'War for the Planet of the Apes' and in May he will be back on the big screen in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'. He will next be seen in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

'Venom' already boasts an all-star cast which includes Tom Hardy as the titular character, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

The movie will be focused around Eddie Brock - the first character to become the alien symbiote in the Marvel comic books after Spider-Man discards the black suit he discovers is actually a living being - it marks the first time an enemy of Spidey will be getting their own standalone movie, however, the character did appear in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 3' with the character being played by Topher Grace.

The symbiote, created by David Michelinie and artists Todd McFarlane and Mick Zeck, was first introduced in print in 1988 and is still a fan favourite villain and has appeared in other Marvel Comics including Iron Man, Deadpool and the Hulk.

Sony's version of the character will be more of an antihero than a villain.

Shooting on the project has started and 'Venom' is due to hit cinemas in October 2018.