Woody Harrelson says ''one of the least likable characters'' he's ever played was himself in 'Lost In London'.

The 57-year-old actor starred as himself in his recent directorial debut which recounted autobiographical events in 2002 and the 'Zombieland' star admitted that he wished he had ''made some reason to like him a little more''.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: ''This is probably one of the least likable characters I've ever played and I'm playing me. So I wish I had made some reason to like him a little more. ''

The one-shot film was broadcast live into cinemas and follows Woody as he ends up in a cell for breaking the ashtray in a taxi after a heavy night out drinking in a club in London, and the 'Venom' actor insisted there was ''something wonderfully liberating'' about the project.

He said:'' I gotta say it was something so wonderfully liberating about everything working out. You get a shot at redemption. It's a pretty glorious thing because what it taught me, and what the theme of the movie is, is that you've gotta feel pretty lucky for what you have you know? I was made aware of how lucky I was and hopefully I haven't taken it lightly since then.''

Woody has previously branded his latest project as a ''weird kind of love letter'' to his wife of 20 years Laura and the former 'Cheers' star insisted that his wife ''really liked it'' and was ''very supportive'' throughout the entire project.

He said: ''Laura really liked it. She typed up every manifestation of the script from the beginning to the end and she was very supportive the whole way.''