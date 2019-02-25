Woody Harrelson played was himself in his directorial debut 'Lost In London' and admitted that he wished the film had ''made some reason to like him a little more''.
Woody Harrelson says ''one of the least likable characters'' he's ever played was himself in 'Lost In London'.
The 57-year-old actor starred as himself in his recent directorial debut which recounted autobiographical events in 2002 and the 'Zombieland' star admitted that he wished he had ''made some reason to like him a little more''.
In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: ''This is probably one of the least likable characters I've ever played and I'm playing me. So I wish I had made some reason to like him a little more. ''
The one-shot film was broadcast live into cinemas and follows Woody as he ends up in a cell for breaking the ashtray in a taxi after a heavy night out drinking in a club in London, and the 'Venom' actor insisted there was ''something wonderfully liberating'' about the project.
He said:'' I gotta say it was something so wonderfully liberating about everything working out. You get a shot at redemption. It's a pretty glorious thing because what it taught me, and what the theme of the movie is, is that you've gotta feel pretty lucky for what you have you know? I was made aware of how lucky I was and hopefully I haven't taken it lightly since then.''
Woody has previously branded his latest project as a ''weird kind of love letter'' to his wife of 20 years Laura and the former 'Cheers' star insisted that his wife ''really liked it'' and was ''very supportive'' throughout the entire project.
He said: ''Laura really liked it. She typed up every manifestation of the script from the beginning to the end and she was very supportive the whole way.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...