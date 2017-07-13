Woody Harrelson's wife forgave him for taking part in a foursome.

The 55-year-old actor revealed that he had a wild night in London with three women in 2002 and after his partner Laura Louie found out, she reacted with compassion.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''[In 2002] I went to this bar in London, and afterward these girls came up to me, these two girls, and asked me, 'So you want to take a walk on the wild side?' So I said, 'I guess I do.' And then I hopped in the car, and another girl I didn't even know hopped in. We went to my place, and one of the girls was a razzi [paparazzo] or worked for them. And she got a photographer to come out. That one girl manipulated the other two. I was bummed when they all left together 'cause I knew [an article] was going to happen. I never read it 'cause I didn't want to read it.

''I'm not sure how Laura found out, but she did. I was kind of hoping she wouldn't see it. I can't remember the details; I've doubtless repressed it. She never saw the thing. But someone told her.

''Laura - this really gives you a sense of the depth of her compassion -- what she said to me after finding out was, 'That must be really hard for you, to have this s**t exposed.' She just said that. Now that doesn't mean she wasn't upset. How did I apologise? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we're still together.''

That same week Woody also got into an altercation with a taxi driver and admitted he wished he could erase the whole week from his past.

He said: ''That same week, I went to this club and went to get in a taxi. I was trying to pull out the ashtray, and it came out with this screeching eerrrrch. And then I couldn't get it back in, and the driver's screaming at me, and finally I got p****d at him screaming, so I was screaming back. And then the next thing you know, he wouldn't let me out, but I got the door open. Then the guy stopped. He was on the phone - I didn't know if he was calling his mates or the cops, but I didn't want to meet either one of those groups. It turned out it was the cops. I got out, and the guy came after me, and he's on the phone the whole time. And then the cops came, and I was running from the cops. I went to jail. Laura got me out.

''It stayed with me because it was one of the worst nights of my life. I wanted to repress it, I wanted to erase it. I would've paid a large sum to just excise that week from my life. It all happened around the same time. It does happen to me in spurts, trouble.''