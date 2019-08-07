Woody Harrelson quit smoking marijuana two years ago but has returned to the drug after being persuaded by his friend Willie Nelson.
Woody Harrelson was persuaded to smoke marijuana again by Willie Nelson.
The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' actor - who has daughters Deni, 26, Zoe, 22, and Makani, 13, with wife Laura - gave up the drug for two years but his singer friend constantly tried to tempt him back to the illicit substance and he eventually gave in.
He said: ''I did quit. For almost two years. No smoking, no vaping. And then I ran into [Willie] and that was that.
''See, everybody thinks of Willie as a model of progressive thinking and virtue, and he is, but he's also got an evil side. Eee-vil.
''Now, Willie never felt too good about me quitting. And he kept trying to get me to not quit. We'd be playing poker and he'd pass me a vape pen, and I'd say, 'Willie, man, I don't do that anymore.' And he'd act surprised, like it was news to him - every time, just as surprised as he could be...
''Anyway, Willie passed me the pen after I'd won this huge pot. I was in a celebrating mood, so I snatched the pen from him and took a long draw. And Willie smiled at me and said, 'Welcome home, son.' ''
The 58-year-old star also credits the 86-year-old country legend as the reason why he and his family moved to Maui, Hawaii.
He explained to Esquire magazine: ''You know the whole reason I'm in Maui in the first place is Willie? Yeah, I went and saw one of his shows a number of years ago. I wanted to meet him.
''So afterward, I went to his bus and knocked on the door, and the door opened, and smoke was billowing out, and I look through the haze and I see this fellow with long hair holding a big old fatty, and he says, 'Let's burn one.' And I know right away that he's going to be a friend for life.
''He told me he had a place in Maui and to come on out, and that's how I just sort of ended up there.''
However, Woody is considering returning to his native Texas.
He said: ''I kind of love the idea of moving back to Texas, maybe Austin, maybe over by Matthew [McConaughey] or up by Willie.''
