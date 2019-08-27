Woody Harrelson is set for 'Venom 2', according to cinematographer Robert Richardson.
The 58-year-old actor appeared in an end credit scene in last year's blockbuster as Cletus Kasady - whose comic book alter ego is the evil symbiote Carnage - and it seems fans will get a proper introduction to the character in the upcoming Sony sequel, with Andy Serkis directing and Tom Hardy reprising the title role.
Cinematographer Robert Richardson told Collider: ''I was looking forward to entering into that arena with 'Batman' years ago with Ben [Affleck]. I thought, 'Well this is something I haven't done that I would love to try to do.'
''And then Andy Serkis, who I worked with on 'Breathe', gave me a call a month ago and said that he was up for this and would I be willing. I'd seen the film.
''I watched it again, then they sent me a script and I felt like, yeah, I would say yes anyway to Andy just because I would say yes to Andy, but I also think it's a great... I think it's unexplored yet, and it's going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you've got Woody Harrelson, who's going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we'll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration.''
Richardson admitted he is particularly looking forward to working with leading man Hardy on the project, and he described him as ''one of our best''.
He added: ''I look forward to it. It's a massive change for me, but I'm excited. I think Hardy is one of our best. He never misses. I so look forward to sitting with him and watching him perform.''
