Woody Harrelson has signed up for the Han Solo spin-off movie.

The 55-year-old actor will star alongside Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian) and Emilia Clarke in the hotly anticipated movie.

Of the casting, the film's directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said: ''We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody.

''His ability to find both humour and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong.''

His casting comes after Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy - who is also a producer for the film - teased the movie will have a ''Western-type feel''.

She revealed: ''This moves closer to a heist or Western-type feel. We've talked about [Western-era artist Frederic] Remington and those primary colours that are used in his paintings defining the look and feel of the film.''

And cinematographer Bradford Young feels directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller will make the movie ''subversive''.

He said: ''These cats are subversive, don't let it fool you. They are prepared to say exactly what they wanna say and it's complex, it's layered, it's smart, it's visual, it's dramatic, it's funny, it's uneasy, it's unexpected. These cats are - I'm honoured to have them in the list of directors I've worked with, that's for sure.

''It's funny, here's the thing about Phil Lord and Chris Miller: don't let their track record fool you. Don't put those guys in a box because they have a vision, they know exactly what they want. They have no hidden agenda, but they do have an agenda; they have a way of seeing that's very special, and their collaboration is genuinely unique.

''So I have to say I had to get converted into that. I respect their work, I respect them as filmmakers, but I wasn't quite sure if there would be a good marriage between what I'm trying to pursue and the work that I'm doing and what they're doing, but they helped make that real clear to me early on by expressing some real interesting story [and] photographic ideas that really resonated with me.''

The movie - which is currently untitled - is slated for release in late 2018.