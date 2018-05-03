Hollywood veteran Woody Harrelson is in talks to play Admiral Chester Nimitz in the war movie 'Midway'.
Woody Harrelson is in negotiations to play Admiral Chester Nimitz in the war movie 'Midway'.
The 56-year-old actor and Mandy Moore have both held talks about starring roles in the Roland Emmerich-directed film, which focuses on a key battle in World War Two.
The movie has been handed a budget of around $100 million and shooting is scheduled to start on August 16, meaning the studio will hope to strike deals with Harrelson and Moore in the coming weeks.
The project is being financed by Chinese firms Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment, with filming set to take place in Canada and Hawaii, according to Deadline.
In the more immediate future, Harrelson is set to appear as Garris Shrike, a mentor to Han Solo, in the much-anticipated 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.
The Hollywood veteran has never been a 'Star War' fanatic, but he was still thrilled to have been offered a role in the Ron Howard-directed film.
He said: ''I liked the movies, without being a fanatic. But to be offered that role felt like a very cool opportunity.''
Harrelson also admitted that the film's script was shrouded in more secrecy than anything he's previously experienced in the movie business.
He joked: ''You don't even get a script.
''It's all done on an e-reader with an encrypted password and if you so much as walk off set, you have to wear a cloak in case a drone flies over and takes a picture. It's crazy.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...