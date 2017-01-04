Woody Harrelson is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the Han Solo 'Star Wars' anthology film.

The 55-year-old actor has begun initial discussions to join Alden Ehrenreich, who is confirmed to play the part of the young space smuggler, in the spin-off movie.

According to Variety, if the 'True Detective' star is cast in the sci-fi blockbuster he is expected to play an early mentor to Ehrenreich's Solo - originally played by Harrison Ford in four films.

It is understood that Disney and Lucasfilm are keen to secure a big name to play that part and it had been rumoured that 'The Dark Knight' star Christian Bale was among the favourites at one stage.

Harrelson has previous experience of portraying a mentor character as in 'The Hunger Games' franchise he played embittered Haymitch Abernathy who had to help Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) as she prepared to take part in the death match.

Harrelson and Han Solo co-producer Alison Shearmur - who is bringing the film to the big screen with Lucasfilm president and 'Star Wars' brand manager Kathleen Kennedy - struck up a close bond from working together on 'The Hunger Games', when Shearmur was overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

For someone who has already has a busy 12 months - appearing in the cop drama 'Triple Nine', 'Now You See Me 2', 'LBJ', and most recently in STX's 'The Age of Seventeen' - Harrelson has no plan to slow down.

Harrelson is already set to star in 'The Glass Castle' opposite Brie Larson and he plays a new antagonist in 'War for the Planet of the Apes'.

Ehrenreich will definitely be joined in the as-yet untitled Han Solo film by 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover, who is playing a young Lando Calrissian, while 'The Lego Movie' directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are helming the project.