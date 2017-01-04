Woody Harrelson is reportedly in early talks to join Alden Ehrenreich in an upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie.
Sources suggest The Hunger Games star is keen to take on a mentor role to Ehrenreich's Solo, which was vacated by Christian Bale.
Donald Glover will play a young Lando Calrissian in the spin-off, and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is also attached.
The movie is slated to hit theatres in May, 2018.
