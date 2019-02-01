Woody Harrelson is said to be in negotiations to star in Ted Melfi's next movie, 'Fruit Loops'.
The 57-year-old actor looks set to join forces with Ted Melfi, who wore the screenplay and will direct the motion picture for Fox 2000 and Chernin Entertainment.
According to Deadline, the movie is in the vein of 1975 comedy-drama classic 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' and was one of the biggest pitch deals of 2016 after Fox 2000's Elizabeth Gabler signed the film for seven figures.
Melfi will team up with Chernin for a third time on the drama film.
While details about the plot and Harrelson's potential character are yet to be confirmed, sources have told Collider that the script is about a group of psychiatric hospital patients who get together when their collection is threatened by a potential sale of the medical facility, Sunnyside.
Harrelson is said to be in talks for the role of Colonel Leonard F. Cubby, who is a life-long resident of the hospital and who suffers from PTSD due to his time in Vietnam, where he witnessed some tragic events.
Another character is expected to be a young heroin addict, the son of a rich politician.
Harrelson appeared as Beckett in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' last year, but the Hollywood actor recently admitted he was all set to reject the role until he found out Phoebe Waller-Bridge was in the movie.
Revealing he is a huge fan of his pal Phoebe's BBC Three comedy series 'Fleabag', he said: ''Oh god, I just love Phoebe.
''She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend.
''A friend of mine told me about 'Fleabag' and I watched it all. I love it.
''Love it! There aren't many episodes and I wish there were more.
''Luckily she is doing another season.
''I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family.
''Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can't imagine not knowing Phoebe.''
