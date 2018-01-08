Woody Harrelson has admitted he smoked a joint during dinner with Donald Trump - because he couldn't cope with the business mogul's obsessive talk about money.
Woody Harrelson smoked marijuana during a dinner with Donald Trump because he couldn't cope with his constant chat about money.
The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' attended the dinner when his friend, Jesse Ventura, who was governor of Minnesota and Trump - who is now President of the United States of America - as he was hoping Jesse would be his running mate on the Democratic ticket.
Woody told the Observer magazine: ''We went over to Trump Tower - talk about a tough dinner to get through. All he could talk about was money. After about 45 minutes, I was like 'excuse me', and walked outside and fired up a joint. I was like: 'Whoa, how am I going to get through the rest of this meal?' I wouldn't even have dinner with that mother and here he is the f***ing president.''
The 'True Detective' star is a liberal when it comes to politics but is a passionate environmental activist and claimed that, ecologically, Trump as President ''is the biggest disaster ever to happen.''
Woody had also revealed that he has currently given up smoking weed because he found it was clouding his mind.
He explained: ''Whether it was a San Francisco fog or a London fog, there was always some level of fog going on. But now I want to get my head together. I want to see things clearly, to be aware and sensitive to what's going on in my life and in the world, although I admit it's tough sometimes.''
And the 'Zombieland' star claims he is ''a pretty lazy guy, at heart''.
He shared: ''To be honest with you, I could just lie in bed until 1pm and then mosey down and pick a mango or something, then go out with my buddies.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
The surprisingly thoughtful prequel trilogy comes to a powerful conclusion with this robust, dramatic thriller,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
The long anticipated war between man and ape has finally arrived. The leader of the...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Wilson (Woody Harrelson) may not be the most likeable of fellows; he has a penchant...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...