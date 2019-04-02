Woody Harrelson goes on a ''friendship tour'' and catches up with his A-list pals at their holiday homes every year.
The 57-year-old actor has opened up about his annual trip he takes with his A-List friends after he posted an image on Instagram alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Chris, Bono, Matthew, Guy Oseary, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, Lars Von Trier and artist JR in 2018.
The 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' star revealed that that he spent last summer at U2 singer Bono's house in the south of France and everybody happened to be in the same place at the same time.
Harrelson joked: ''We all just kinda ran into each other. You know, just moseying around France.''
Revealing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that he uses his rich pal's holiday homes for his own vacations each year, he added: ''We were all in the south of France at Bono's. I take a 'friendship tour' pretty much every year.I thought about calling it a 'Bender Where I Leech Off My Rich Friends', but I thought, 'No, friendship tour!' You just go, stay at their house, drink oblivious, great!''
The 'Venom' star also admitted that he's thinking about moving to Texas after spending most of his time in Maui.
He added: ''I mean I'm mostly living in Maui but i'm pondering about moving to Texas but I don't know. You know what it is, it's just something different, it's great.''
