Woody Harrelson has confirmed he will be in ''a fraction'' of the upcoming 'Venom' movie.

The 56-year-old actor was believed to be taking on the role of Carnage in the upcoming Sony movie based on the Marvel Comics character Venom, and although he is yet to confirm if the rumours are true, he has at least confirmed his appearance in the movie and it's subsequent sequel.

When asked what made him accept a role in the film, Woody said: ''Well, you know, Ruben Fleischer did 'Zombieland', directed it, so that was a big part of it. And also, Tom Hardy, I really respect and think he's one of the great actors. So that, coupled with what is a really wonderful script, I felt like I kind of should, you know?

''Roll of the dice, because I'm just ... I'm in a little fraction of this movie, but I'll be in the next one, you know? So I haven't read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.''

The star won't reveal his role just yet though, as he isn't even sure he should be confirming his appearance in the movie at all.

Asked if he could confirm the part he had been given, he added to Collider: ''I thought it was under wraps that I'm even in the movie.''

Whichever role Woody plays, he will star alongside Tom Hardy, who will take on the titular symbiote Venom and his alter-ego Eddie Brock.

Michelle Williams also stars as Eddie's girlfriend, whilst Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, and Some Aluko are also set to feature in the production.

The movie will be focused around Eddie Brock - the first character to become the alien symbiote in the Marvel comic books after Spider-Man discards the black suit he discovers is actually a living being.

'Venom' marks the first time an enemy of Spidey will be getting their own standalone movie, however, the character did appear in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 3', when he was played by Topher Grace.