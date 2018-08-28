Woody Allen is reportedly planning to take a break from making movies.

The 82-year-old film director has been churning out new films at least once a year but he's reportedly decided to take some downtime once he's finished his promotional work for his 48th feature flick 'A Rainy Day in New York'.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: ''Woody loves working. He never takes a vacation. But he will be taking time off this year.''

The filmmaker came under fire earlier this year when he claimed he should be the ''poster boy'' for the #MeToo movement - a movement spearheaded by his son Ronan Farrow launched to end sexual harassment and assault in the work place - because no actress has ever accused him of being inappropriate on set.

He said: ''I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. But you know I - I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, because I have worked in movies for 50 years.

''I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one - big ones, famous ones, ones starting out - has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them.''

However, Woody was accused by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, in 1992 of molesting her when she was just seven years old.

Law enforcement investigated the alleged incident at the time, but a prosecutor declined pressing charges, and in the wake of the creation of the #MeToo movement, Dylan, now 32, has repeated her accusations numerous times.

Woody has repeatedly denied her allegations.