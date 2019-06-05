Woody Allen will shoot a new film with Mediapro - who produced his movies 'Midnight In Paris' and 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - funding.
Woody Allen is set to shoot a new film in the summer with Christoph Waltz in the lead role.
The 83-year-old director - who had his last movie, 'A Rainy Day in New York', put on hold by Amazon after allegations he had molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was seven years old resurfaced - will also work with Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Sergi López, Louis Garrel and Wallace Shawn on the movie, which will be funded by Mediapro, who produced his movies 'Midnight In Paris' and 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona'.
The untitled project - which is being referred to as WASP2019 during production - will follow an American couple as their marriage is tested at the San Sebastián film festival when the husband falls for a ''beautiful Spanish woman'' and his wife for a ''brilliant French movie director''.
Jaume Roures of Mediapro said: ''This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we've become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen's talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast.''
The project will shoot from July to August and sees Allen - who has denied Dylan's allegations - reunite with Oscar-winning cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, with whom he collaborated with on 2016's 'Café Society', 2017's ' Wonder Wheel' and 'A Rainy Day in New York'.
'A Rainy Day in New York' - starring Jude Law, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Elle Fanning - was filmed in 2017 but Amazon put it on hold indefinitely in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
However, it was reported last month that the film will be released in Italy last this year via distributor Lucky Red.
The website also reports that other European countries have closed local distribution deals and there is speculation that it could launch in September at the Venice Film Festival.
After Amazon ditched the film, the rights to the movie are now being sold by Glen Basner's FilmNation Entertainment.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
With a riveting performance, Cate Blanchett creates one of Woody Allen's most memorable movie characters...
Jasmine is an aristocratic New York housewife whose luxurious lifestyle and marriage to the wealthy...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...
After a run of loose, uneven films, Allen hits the right notes in this funny,...
Gil and Inez are young couple who decide to travel to France with Inez's family....
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...