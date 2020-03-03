Woody Allen's memoir will be finally be published in the US next month.

The book, titled 'Apropos of Nothing', is to be printed by Grand Central Publishing after being rejected by multiple publishers last year.

A statement from a Grand Central Publishing spokesperson read: ''The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theatre, nightclubs, and print.

''Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.''

'Apropos of Nothing' will also be published in Canada, Italy, France, Germany and Spain, among other countries.

In the past two years, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has had to defend himself again against an allegation made by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow that Allen sexually abused her in an attic at their family home in 1992 when she was just seven years old.

Though two separate investigations into the allegation against the 84-year-old director were launched in the 1990s, he was never charged with any offence.

Following Dylan's journalist brother Ronan Farrow's 2017 reporting on the serious sexual offences carried out on numerous women by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein over decades the Time's Up and #MeToo movements were sparked to encourage women to come forward about their own experiences.

Dylan - whose adoptive mother is Woody's ex Mia Farrow - once again felt compelled to talk about what allegedly happened with Allen in support of those movements.

The 'Blue Jasmine' filmmaker once again vehemently denied the allegation and accused the Farrow family of ''cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation''.

In 2014, when Dylan published an open letter in The New York Times alleging that Allen molested her in their attic and accusing Hollywood of turning a ''blind eye'', her brother Moses accused their mother Mia of concocting the story to get her own back after Allen fell in love with and married Soon-Yi Previn - the adopted daughter of Mia and her second husband Andre Previn.

Moses said: ''My mother drummed it into me to hate my father for tearing apart the family and sexually molesting my sister. And I hated him for her for years. I see now that this was a vengeful way to pay him back for falling in love with Soon-Yi.''

Following the family furore Allen's 2019 movie 'A Rainy Day in New York', starring Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet, was not picked up for distribution in the US.

His current project, 'Rifkin's Festival', starring Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon, is still seeking American distributor.