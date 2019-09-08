Woody Allen thinks he's ''done everything the MeToo movement would love to achieve''.

The 83-year-old director - who has been accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow of sexually assaulting her when she was seven - has reaffirmed his support for the movement, which fights against sexual harassment.

Allen - who has always denied the allegations made against him by Farrow - told France 24: ''I've worked with hundreds of actresses, not one of them has ever complained about me; not a single complaint. I've employed women in the top capacity for years and we've always paid them the equal of men.

''I've done everything the MeToo movement would love to achieve.''

In 2018, Allen admitted to being frustrated that he's still being asked about the Dylan Farrow case.

The award-winning director also insisted he was supportive of the MeToo movement, which evolved following the Hollywood sex scandal.

He said: ''This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue.

''And that was the end, and I've gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it's a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I'm a man with a family and my own children.

''Everyone wants justice to be done. If there is something like the MeToo movement now, you root for them. You want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things. And I think that's a good thing.''