Woody Allen thinks he should be the ''poster boy for the #MeToo movement'' because no actresses have complained about his conduct on set, despite facing molestation accusations from his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow
Woody Allen thinks he should be the ''poster boy for the #MeToo movement''.
The 82-year-old filmmaker has been accused of molesting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was just seven years old - which he has denied - but has insisted that the recent movements to end sexual harassment in Hollywood are ''a good thing'', and believes he should be the face of the movement because no actress has ever accused him of being inappropriate on set.
Woody said: ''I'm a big advocate of the #MeToo movement. I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it's a good thing that they're exposing them. But you know I - I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement, because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I've worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one - big ones, famous ones, ones starting out - has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I've always had a wonderful record with them.''
The 'Midnight In Paris' director was first accused of molesting Dylan - who is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow - in 1992, after she told her mother what had happened, who then reported it to the authorities.
Law enforcement investigated the alleged incident at the time, but a prosecutor declined pressing charges, and in the wake of the creation of the #MeToo movement, Dylan, now 32, has repeated her accusations numerous times.
Speaking to Argentinian news program 'Periodismo Para Todos' on Monday (04.06.18), Woody said of the allegations: ''This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I've gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it's a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I'm a man with a family and my own children. So of course it's upsetting.
''I think in any situation where anyone is accused of someone unjustly, this is a sad thing. I think everybody would agree with that. Everyone wants justice to be done. If there is something like the #MeToo movement now, you root for them, you want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things. And I think that's a good thing. What bothers me is that I get linked with them. People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse - and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
After the high of last year's Blue Jasmine, Woody Allen is back in playful mode...
With a witty observational script, amusing characters and a jazzy sense of life in New...
Stanley is a talented magician who goes by the name of Wei Ling Soo professionally,...
Strapped for cash, handsome but middle-aged bookshop worker Fioravante decides to accept an offer of...
With a riveting performance, Cate Blanchett creates one of Woody Allen's most memorable movie characters...
Jasmine is an aristocratic New York housewife whose luxurious lifestyle and marriage to the wealthy...
After Midnight in Paris, Woody Allen remains in a cheery European mode for another breezy...
Woody Allen takes us on a romp around yet another beautiful European city with his...
After a run of loose, uneven films, Allen hits the right notes in this funny,...
Gil and Inez are young couple who decide to travel to France with Inez's family....
After years of marriage, Alfie and Helena are getting divorced, this is mainly due to...
Watch the trailer for Whatever WorksEveryone's favourite cynic Larry David takes the lead role in...