Movie industry icon Woody Allen has revealed he can't understand the enduring popularity of 'Annie Hall'.
The 81-year-old director starred in and helmed the iconic drama movie in 1977 - but Allen doesn't consider the picture to be among his finest pieces of work.
He shared: ''For some reason that film is very likeable.
''I've made better films than that. 'Match Point' is a better film, 'Purple Rose of Cairo' is a better film, the French one - 'Midnight in Paris' - is a better film, 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' is as good.
''I mean, I've made films that were as good, but for some reason that's got some charismatic, inexplicable hold on people. That and 'Manhattan' too.''
Allen also revealed that some of his most popular movies fell short of his own expectations.
Speaking during an interview on Facebook Live, the acclaimed director said: ''When I finished 'Purple Rose' I thought, 'My God I hit very close to what [I envisioned].'
''Whereas 'Manhattan', I missed what I was going for. Same thing with 'Hannah and Her Sisters'. I'm not saying it's a terrible film or a bad - I'm not here to knock my films. But for me personally, I missed. It was too treacly at the end, too bailed-out.''
'Annie Hall' was widely praised by critics upon its release and also won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977.
The film boasts a star-studded cast, which included Diane Keaton, Carol Kane, Tony Roberts, Paul Simon and Christopher Walken, and is widely considered to be one of the best movies of Allen's legendary career.
