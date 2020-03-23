Woody Allen has said he and his wife Soon-Yi Previn ''couldn't keep [their] hands off each other'' when they first started their relationship.
Woody Allen has said he and his wife Soon-Yi Previn ''couldn't keep [their] hands off each other'' when they first started their relationship.
The 84-year-old filmmaker began a sexual relationship with Soon-Yi whilst he was still in a relationship with her adopted mother Mia Farrow, and has said ''lust reigned supreme'' during the early days of their time together.
In his new memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' - which was released on Monday (23.03.20) - he wrote: ''At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme ... we couldn't keep our hands off each other.''
Woody - who has Moses, 42, Dylan, 34, and Ronan, 32, with Mia as well as 21-year-old Bechet and 20-year-old Manzie with Soon-Yi - said his romance with Soon-Yi began in 1991, six years before they married in 1997.
The Oscar-winning director also claims his relationship with Mia was already dwindling when he began romancing Soon-Yi, who is 35 years younger than him.
Woody recalled the day Mia learned about the affair when she discovered erotic photographs of Soon-Yi at his apartment, but said he had no regrets about the way their romance played out.
He wrote in his memoir: ''Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything. It was the correct reaction.
''Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I'd do it again in a heartbeat.''
In the book, the 'Midnight in Paris' helmer also addressed allegations he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan.
Woody has long denied any wrongdoing, and was never charged following two separate investigations in the 1990s.
And now, the director called Mia and Dylan's allegations against him an ''Ahab-like quest'' for revenge, as he slammed their claims as ''total fabrication''.
He wrote: ''I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish.''
Woody admitted to briefly placing his head on his then seven-year-old daughter's lap during a visit to Mia's Connecticut house in August 1992, but insisted he ''didn't do anything improper''.
He said: ''I certainly didn't do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon.''
