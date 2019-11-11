Woody Allen has settled his lawsuit against Amazon Studios.

The Oscar-winning director had sued the company for $68 million for breach of contract after they shelved the release of his film 'A Rainy Day in New York' and cut a four-picture agreement after allegations he sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, resurfaced.

The 83-year-old filmmaker - who has repeatedly denied the claims - had argued in legal documents that Amazon were aware of the ''25-year-old, baseless allegation'' when they signed a contract in 2016, but withdrew in response to pressure from the Me Too movement, and it has now been revealed both parties filed a joint notice to dismiss the case on Friday (08.11.19) night.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

However, a source told Deadline: ''There were no winners in this in the end.''

Amazon previously argued the 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' filmmaker's comments over allegations of sexual abuse and the Me Too movement ''justified'' their decision as his remarks had effectively sabotaged the release of his film 'Wonder Wheel' in 2017.

In particular they cited Woody's response to son Ronan Farrow's expose of Harvey Weinstein, in which he said he was ''sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up'' and warned about a ''witch hunt atmosphere'' in the wake of the allegations.

At the time, numerous actors who had worked with the director in the past, including Timothee Chalamet, Colin Firth, and Ellen Page, vowed not to make a film with him again.

Amazon's original response to dismiss the suit stated: ''Scores of actors and actresses expressed profound regret for having worked with Allen in the past, and many declared publicly that they would never work with him in the future.

''Allen's actions and their cascading consequences ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement.''