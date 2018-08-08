Wolf Alice will ''say goodbye for a while'' after they finish touring 'Visions of a Life'.

The indie band have been performing their album for the past year, and singer Ellie Roswell admits she is planning on having one big ''party'' to celebrate the end of their extensive run, which ends in October.

In an interview with DIY magazine, she said: ''We're definitely gonna say goodbye for a while and we need to have some kind of party.

''I'll do anything for a celebration so definitely yeah. Nothing's confirmed but we will be having a party.''

The band - who have been shortlisted for the 2018 Hyundai Mercury Prize with the record - are set to perform at the Q Awards on October 17, which would be the perfect opportunity to party with their peers.

The band will also head back into the studio to work on their third album.

The 'Moaning Lisa Smile' singer says that they have a wide range of influences from rockers Queen of the Stone Age to pop star Ariana Grande, and they try and combine the both.

She told the publication: ''I'll listen to Queens of the Stone Age and think, 'Oh I just wanna make rock music now'.

''And then Ariana Grande will come on the radio and I'll wanna make pop. And instead of meeting in the middle, we just make both.''

Wolf Alice will battle it out with the likes of Arctic Monkeys' 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino', Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' 'Who Built The Moon?', Lily Allen's 'No Shame' and Florence and the Machine's 'High as Hope' for the Mercury Prize.

The winner of the prestigious album accolade will be announced at a ceremony at London's Eventim Apollo on 20 September.