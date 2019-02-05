Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell is seeking inspiration from ''TV and films'' ahead of writing the band's third album.

The group are currently enjoying some downtime, but Ellie has admitted she's determined to stick to her New Year's resolution of trying to ''stay inspired, stay curious, stay positive and stay happy''.

Speaking about her inspirations, she shared: ''It can be anything to me - I keep my mind open to try new things, be constantly reading, going outside, seeing people.

''It's nothing drastic. You never know what's going to inspire you. I think watching TV and films is key, sometimes. I'm not like, going through the back catalogue of 'Friends' or anything.''

Ellie also revealed she's been reading books and listening to other bands in a bid to spark her creative juices.

She told NME: ''I've just read the book 'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine' [by Gail Honeyman]. That was quite a good read.

''I've been listening a lot to that new Crows song. I've been trying to listen to a bit of country music. I've never written country and I don't know anything about it, so you can listen to it without putting on your analytical ears. That's quite relaxing to me as a punter.

''I used to play Irish music so I've been trying to get back into that.''

And Ellie hopes the band have some new material to play by the time they top the bill at the Standon Calling festival later this year.

Asked about the possibility of debuting new songs at the festival, she said: ''It's too early to say at this point, but ideally I'd like to have something new. I'll still be just as excited if we didn't, but that's six months away, so I'm not going to be chilling that hard the whole time!''