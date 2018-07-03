The Q Awards will return in October with Wolf Alice and Idles set to play the post-ceremony gig.

The 28th edition of the rock 'n' roll bash will take place at London's Roundhouse in Camden, north London, on October 17, and will be sponsored by Absolute Radio.

Commenting on landing the after-show gig, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Roswell said: ''We'll approach it with lots of energy and a sense of fun.''

Music fans will need to keep their eyes peeled on Qthemusic.com for the forthcoming shortlist and details on how to vote for their favourite acts.

Ted Kessler, Editor Q Magazine, commented: ''I'm not being glib when I say that the date the Q staff most look forward to marking off the calendar is not their birthdays, nor even their annual holidays, it's the Q Awards. Because the Q Awards is not just more fun than those events - though it is that too - but it's our chance to gather together under the Roundhouse's famous dome the most notable music makers from across genres and eras and thank them for the music that they continue to make. So I'm very excited to share this year's date with everyone.

''Music's tail is longer than ever. There's so many ways to hear it now, but fewer places that filter the good stuff and tells you its story. We at Q feel that is our mission. The annual Q Awards is where we see that monthly quest made flesh for one night only, it's where today's newest stars get to be applauded by the great musical gods - and vice versa. I'm also really happy to have two of Britain's most vibrant young live acts, in the shape of recent cover stars Wolf Alice and their maximum-aggro support Idles, performing after the awards. It's going to be a brilliant night and I can't wait to share the talent we have nominated and on the guestlist ...But I must. I'll be back in September with news about that.''

2017's ceremony saw former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher - who made a triumphant comeback with his debut solo LP 'As You Were' - scoop the most awards on the night, taking home Best Live Act and the prestigious Icon Award.

Tickets for the Q Awards 2018 will be on general sale on Friday (06.07.18) and fans can buy tickets for the full Q Awards experience including post-awards gig, or just the gig featuring Idles and Wolf Alice.