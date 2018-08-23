Wiz Khalifa has seemingly confirmed his romance with Winnie Harlow.

The 'See You Again' rapper has been romantically linked with the 24-year-old model for some time and during his gig in Atlanta on Tuesday (21.08.18) he was seen sporting a gold nameplate necklace that spelled out 'Winnie'.

Winnie was in the audience for the show and shared a number of pictures from the gig on her Instagram story.

This isn't the first time the couple have referenced their romance in jewellery.

Last month, Winnie caused a stir when she shared a photo of herself wearing Wiz's CAM necklace, which refers to his real name Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

Wiz's ex-wife Amber Rose - the mother of his five-year-old son Sebastian - has already given the pair's romance her seal of approval.

When the 30-year-old musician shared a photo of himself with Winnie, 24, on Instagram last Month, Amber shared a number of positive emojis and commented: ''@winnieharlow as Sebastian's Stepmom???? #Litaf.(sic)''

The 34-year-old beauty has previously admitted she and Wiz have a strong relationship and became close friends after they separated in 2014.

Laughing off claims they had reunited, she said: ''My son's father and I really became great friends after our divorce. We do not have a romantic relationship nor are we trying to. We are very happy co-parenting and giving Sebastian the best life possible.''

And Wiz has admitted he ''loves'' Amber and would never ''talk bad'' about her.

Taking part in a Flashcard Freestyle segment on Big Boy's show, Wiz rapped earlier this year: ''I don't want no drama / Why you gotta bring up my baby mama? / Well damn, I suppose / I'ma freestyle about Amber Rose / She's bald head, she's got my kid / We was married, yes, we did / I still love her, she love me too / You think I'ma talk bad about her, you're through / I never will, that's the mother of my kid / I'm right here, I'm doing it with Big / And I ain't worried about these hoes / Because my baby mother is Amber Rose.''