Wiz Khalifa has forked out $3.4 million on a new four-bedroom mansion in Encino, California.
The 'Black and Yellow' hitmaker forked out the sum on a plush four-bedroom pad in Encino, California, which is near the celebrity hotspot of Calabasas in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, Wiz's new abode features floating stairs, floor-to-ceiling doors and a home theatre, which could be ideal if he ever feels the need to re-watch direct-to-DVD movie 'Mac & Devin Go to High School', in which he starred as Devin in 2012.
While it's known for being sunny in California, the 31-year-old rapper will be nice and warm inside his new property, too, because the master bedroom has its own fireplace.
But should the hip hop star need to cool down after a toasty morning in his boudoir, he will be able to have a dip in his outdoor pool, which features a waterfall island.
Wiz will also have plenty of space for beverages thanks to the house's 100-bottle wine bar.
However, he may prefer to stock the space with champagne as he has been known to rap about the alcoholic beverage before.
In his debut single, 2010's 'Black and Yellow', he says: ''I'm sippin' Clicquot and rocking yellow diamonds.''
He is also thought to be a fan of Bombay Sapphire gin after spitting the lyrics ''some Bombay and some champagne'' on his track 'Taylor Hoe', and ''drinking Bombay so I'm slizzered'' on 'O.N.I.F.C.'.
The house comes with a built-in alarm and four cameras, which could prove particularly useful.
Last August, Wiz's San Fernando Valley property was broken into when two men wearing hoodies broke some glass and entered the abode.
He wasn't there at the time, but the pair fled when his house sitter heard the noise and went downstairs.
