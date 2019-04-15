Wiz Khalifa says fatherhood ''forced'' him to be more ''responsible''.

The 31-year-old rapper - who has six-year-old Sebastian with his ex Amber Rose - loves being a dad and it has been a ''huge part'' of his transition as a person.

He said: ''Bash [Sebastian] is a huge part of that transition - and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn't normally do. The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it's not as much as just making sure he's good; it's actually being there.''

And the 'See You Again' hitmaker's relatives have seen the change in Wiz too.

Speaking in the five-part docu-series 'Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam', his father Laurence Thomaz added: ''Sebastian's matured him, but it's made him more serious and understand, 'I have to be here; I can't do the dangerous, reckless things I was doing before: I have this little guy to look out for.'''

Wiz had previously insisted he will ''never talk bad'' about Amber.

Taking part in a Flashcard Freestyle segment on Big Boy's show, Wiz rapped: ''I don't want no drama / Why you gotta bring up my baby mama? / Well damn, I suppose / I'ma freestyle about Amber Rose /

''She's bald head, she's got my kid / We was married, yes, we did / I still love her, she love me too / You think I'ma talk bad about her, you're through / I never will, that's the mother of my kid / I'm right here, I'm doing it with Big / And I ain't worried about these hoes / Because my baby mother is Amber Rose.''