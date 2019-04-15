Wiz Khalifa says becoming a father to Sebastian six years ago has ''forced'' him to be more ''responsible''.
Wiz Khalifa says fatherhood ''forced'' him to be more ''responsible''.
The 31-year-old rapper - who has six-year-old Sebastian with his ex Amber Rose - loves being a dad and it has been a ''huge part'' of his transition as a person.
He said: ''Bash [Sebastian] is a huge part of that transition - and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn't normally do. The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it's not as much as just making sure he's good; it's actually being there.''
And the 'See You Again' hitmaker's relatives have seen the change in Wiz too.
Speaking in the five-part docu-series 'Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam', his father Laurence Thomaz added: ''Sebastian's matured him, but it's made him more serious and understand, 'I have to be here; I can't do the dangerous, reckless things I was doing before: I have this little guy to look out for.'''
Wiz had previously insisted he will ''never talk bad'' about Amber.
Taking part in a Flashcard Freestyle segment on Big Boy's show, Wiz rapped: ''I don't want no drama / Why you gotta bring up my baby mama? / Well damn, I suppose / I'ma freestyle about Amber Rose /
''She's bald head, she's got my kid / We was married, yes, we did / I still love her, she love me too / You think I'ma talk bad about her, you're through / I never will, that's the mother of my kid / I'm right here, I'm doing it with Big / And I ain't worried about these hoes / Because my baby mother is Amber Rose.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.