Wiz Khalifa thinks it is ''super important'' to coach his son's baseball team.

The 'Young, Wild and Free' rapper thinks it's vital to spend as much time as possible with six-year-old Sebastian - who he has with ex-wife Amber Rose - while he's so young and wants to do his best to help his little boy in forging his friendships.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', he said: ''For me, it's super important. I love children and this is the most important time in his life. Especially spending it with me, and having his friends and the relationships that they're gonna build - any hand that I can have in that, I'm trying to do it.''

Despite his fame, the 32-year-old star admitted that one of his fellow coaches didn't recognise him.

He recalled: ''It's crazy but one of the coaches actually came up to me - he's a fireman - and he just told me this yesterday, he was like, 'I was watching TV and I saw this interview with you on there and I was like, 'What the heck is this Dodgers coach doing on TV?' He didn't even know I was a rapper.

''So they had to tell him who I was - but it's cool because I felt like maybe I'm doing such a good job as a coach that he didn't even know I was a rapper.''

Wiz also revealed that Sebastian has started to love rap music.

He said: ''He's got his own little playlist of music. When he gets in the car after school, he's like 'Daddy, play this song, this song, this song.' I mean, I try to put him on the new stuff and he doesn't even want to hear it.''