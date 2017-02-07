The duo took some time apart to launch solo careers in 2013, but now Wisin y Yandel are planning a new assault on the charts.

The Follow the Leader hitmakers announced the news after a surprise reunion at a weekend (04-05Feb17) show by Zion and Lennox in Puerto Rico, where Wisin y Yandel performed their 2005 track Mirala Bien.

On Sunday (05Feb17), they unveiled plans for new music and a new tour in a video message posted on Instagram, in which they warned their reggaeton rivals it'll be "game over" for their careers once they return.

"We gave you three and a half years so you could do something and you didn't deliver," they declared. "You don't want this to happen. You know that if we go all in, your game is over, papi!"