Winona Ryder doesn't think she's a style icon.

The 46-year-old actress is known for her effortlessly cool 90s style but the 'Stranger Things' star is adamant she isn't a trendsetter with her casual off-duty look and says fashion trends will always repeat themselves.

Speaking to Elle.com, she said: ''It's not my 90s style that's been revived! I certainly don't feel any ownership over it - that's just way too much responsibility. I guess it's just sort of inevitable in terms of fashion.

''Everything always comes back into style about 20-25 years later, right?''

The 'Beetlejuice' star admits she has a hard time letting go of her favourite items of clothing and framed one of her T-shirts because she didn't have the heart to throw it away.

She said: ''I just had to retire an old Clash T-shirt from the first time I saw them in 1980 because it was so incredibly thin and just disintegrating. But I ended up framing it. I inherited my fathers 'archivist' gene, so it's really hard for me to let go of things.''

Despite being one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, Winona believes everyone should have a few essential clothing items in their wardrobe, and hers would be made up of just five things.

She explained: ''Everyone's different, but socks and underwear, a comfortable pair of jeans, a favourite T-shirt, and a soft sweater. But that's just me. I don't think I'm qualified to tell others what theirs are.''

And Winona admitted to being a ''fan'' of Elizabeth Olsen and was excited to work alongside her on the new H&M campaign video where she dances through the streets in bright, feminine clothes from the collection to show female power in fashion.

She said: ''I liked the concept, it was refreshing to see women celebrating women, not just dancing for the male gaze - and ended up being quite timely. I'm a big fan of Lizzie Olsen.''