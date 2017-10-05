Winona Ryder admits she is ''overwhelmed'' by fame the second time around after she joined the cast of 'Stranger Things'.
Winona Ryder is ''overwhelmed'' by fame.
The 'Stranger Things' star burst back onto the map with a big role in the Netflix series and admits it has been tough adjusting to fame again.
She said: ''It's so overwhelming. I don't know what it's like for really famous people ... I keep hearing that people are dressing up like me [her 'Stranger Things' character Joyce Byers]. I'm like, 'What?'''
Winona was best known for her role in 'Beetlejuice' in 1988 but she was bullied at school for playing Lydia Deetz in the Tim Burton-directed movie.
She added: ''I remember thinking, 'Ooh, [Beetlejuice] is like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school.' But it made things worse. They called me a witch.''
Winona decided to take a break from the film industry because she was going through a ''tough time''.
She told the November issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''I did take time off. It was mutual, I think. I just went through a tough time.''
Winona may have a number of years in the industry under her belt but she felt there was more that she could learn from her 'Stranger Things' co-stars than she could teach them.
She said: ''These kids are so incredible and special and talented, and they all love doing what they do. The only thing I could sort of say to them is that getting to do the work is the reward, that life is short and you have to enjoy what you do - and we really, truly did.
''The attention and love we're getting right now is so great, and I want everybody to savour it, but also to remember that it's about the work itself. But really, I would feel presumptuous giving them any advice, because they're already so amazing. I need advice from them actually.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
Much more involving than the usual hitman thriller, this film takes a deliberately personal approach...
Richard Kuklinski is a contract killer who has murdered over 100 men for a variety...
With a snappy sense of childish curiosity and lavishly skilled animation, Tim Burton makes one...
Victor Frankenstein is a young fanatic of science and loves making home movies with his...
Victor Frankenstein is a young boy with an interest in science and home movies....
A lack of focus leaves this film neither funny enough to be a comedy nor...
Aronofsky takes his usual bravura cinematic approach to this harrowing psychological thriller set in a...