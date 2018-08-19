Winona Ryder says she and Keanu Reeves might actually be married because Francis Ford Coppola used a real Romanian priest for their on-screen wedding scenes in 1992 movie 'Dracula'.
Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might be married.
The pair have worked together on three movies 'Bram Stoker's Dracula', 'A Scanner Darkly' and the upcoming romantic comedy 'Destination Wedding' and Winona claims the pair actually tied the knot for real in 1992 while filming 'Dracula' in Romania.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: ''We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life.
''In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married.''
When Keanu joked: ''It's lovely to see you again'' and added: ''We said yes?'', Winona, 46, reminded him: ''Don't you remember that? It was on Valentine's Day.''
And Keanu, 53, went on to conclude: ''Oh my gosh, we're married.''
Reeves starred as Jonathan Harker in Coppola's movie 'Dracula', with Ryder appearing as his character's partner Mina.
The pair portrayed a couple once again when they reunited for 'A Scanner Darkly' 14 years later in 2006.
Reeves played detective Bob Arctor, who went by the codename Fred, with Ryder appearing as his girlfriend Donna Hawthorne.
In their new movie, Reeves and Ryder portray two unpleasant wedding guests who come together over their mutual misery during the weekend-long event.
Victor Levin has written and directed the film and producer Robert Jones said: ''When comedy is seated in character and truth it's both funny and moving, and on that basis Vic's screenplay is one of the best I've read in a long time.
''Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are wonderfully skillful actors and their chemistry on-screen truly brings these irascible characters to life.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Edward Scissorhands is no ordinary boy, as his name may tell. Created by a genius...
With a powerhouse cast and an anaemic script, this violent revenge thriller never quite gets...
Phil Broker is an ex-cop sadly widowed and left with his 10-year-old daughter Maddie. The...
Much more involving than the usual hitman thriller, this film takes a deliberately personal approach...
Richard Kuklinski is a contract killer who has murdered over 100 men for a variety...
With a snappy sense of childish curiosity and lavishly skilled animation, Tim Burton makes one...
Victor Frankenstein is a young fanatic of science and loves making home movies with his...
Victor Frankenstein is a young boy with an interest in science and home movies....
A lack of focus leaves this film neither funny enough to be a comedy nor...
Aronofsky takes his usual bravura cinematic approach to this harrowing psychological thriller set in a...