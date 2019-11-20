'That '70s Show' star Wilmer Valderrama says the classic sitcom's cast have discussed plans for a big screen reunion.
The 39-year-old actor - who played Fez on the hit sitcom alongside Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Danny Masterson and Topher Grace - has confirmed he and his former cast mates are ''up for it'' when it comes to bringing the show to the big screen.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We have had a conversation about a 'That '70s Movie'. And we have had a conversation about, 'Can this be real? Can it happen?' We're up for it.
''There is nothing in the works right now, and I believe all of us are a little too busy right now to make it happen.''
Valderrama admitted the cast would love to reunite on set one more time, although reprising his role as Fez for a potential film could present some problems.
He added: ''Everybody is excited to hang out together again on set, that's one fact. I will probably have to relearn how to say my accent. I will probably have to relearn how to talk like a freak.''
And the 'NCIS' star has also explained how his desire to return to 'That '70s Show' - which ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006 and also featured the likes of Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Don Stark and Tanya Roberts - comes from wanting to work on comedy again after focusing on more dramatic roles in his recent career.
He told PEOPLE magazine: ''I really miss doing comedy. I miss being just, flat-out, an idiot on television. Like, I miss coming up with weird, weird ass s**t to do.''
