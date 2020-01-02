Wilmer Valderrama is engaged.

The 39-year-old actor - who dated Demi Lovato for six years until 2016 - proposed to his 28-year-old model girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day (01.01.20), after just nine months of dating.

The 'NCIS' star posted a snap of him getting down on one knee on the edge of a rock in the sea in San Diego.

He captioned the post: ''''It's just us now'' 01-01-2020 (sic)''

The blonde beauty posted the same post on her own page on the social media app, but added a second picture to showcase her huge, pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

The loved-up pair were first seen together on a shopping trip in Los Angeles in April.

A source said at the time: ''He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of.

''Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.''

As well as dating 'Confident' singer Demi, the former 'That '70s Show' star was previously in a relationship with actress-and-singer Mandy Moore between 2000 and 2002.

Wilmer and Demi have remained close friends after their split.

In fact, it was reported that she had been regularly chatting to her ex after leaving rehab following an overdose in July 2018.

An insider previously said: ''She and Wilmer still communicate regularly. Valderrama was a crutch for Demi through her hospitalisation and visited her in rehab too.

''The two talk several times a week and meet up as well ... but it's nothing romantic, simply a supportive friendship.''

Meanwhile, the pair reunited on Instagram Live last April, and it was evident at the time just how much they still care for each other.

The 27-year-old star joined her ex for a surprise appearance on his social media stream.

In one clip, Wilmer told Demi: ''You look awesome, girl!''

He then playfully added: ''I'm done with work on Wednesday, so holla at your boy.''

Demi beamed and said she would be in contact as Wilmer said goodbye.

He added: ''See you, angel. Love you!''