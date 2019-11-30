Wilmer Valderrama hates when people lie.

The 39-year-old actor - who previously starred as Fez in the sitcom 'That '70s Show' - has revealed he can't tolerate people who don't tell the truth, describing lying as his biggest ''pet peeve''.

Wilmer shared: ''My biggest pet peeve is when people lie. I also can't stand it when someone chews with their mouth open.''

The actor - who previously dated pop star Demi Lovato from 2010 until 2016 - also revealed how the late actor Robin Williams continues to influence his outlook on life.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Wilmer explained: ''The greatest advice I've ever received was from Robin Williams: 'Never forget. And always remember ... It's supposed to be fun.'''

Wilmer made the comments shortly after he revealed the 'That '70s Show' cast have discussed a movie reunion.

The actor - who played Fez on the hit sitcom alongside Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Danny Masterson and Topher Grace - confirmed that he and his former cast mates are ''up for'' bringing the popular show to the big screen.

He said: ''We have had a conversation about a 'That '70s Movie'. And we have had a conversation about, 'Can this be real? Can it happen?' We're up for it.

''There is nothing in the works right now, and I believe all of us are a little too busy right now to make it happen.''

But Wilmer admitted the cast would love to reunite on set one more time - although reprising his role as Fez for a potential film could present some problems.

He added: ''Everybody is excited to hang out together again on set, that's one fact. I will probably have to re-learn how to say my accent. I will probably have to re-learn how to talk like a freak.''