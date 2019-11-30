'That '70s Show' star Wilmer Valderrama has admitted he hates when people lie.
Wilmer Valderrama hates when people lie.
The 39-year-old actor - who previously starred as Fez in the sitcom 'That '70s Show' - has revealed he can't tolerate people who don't tell the truth, describing lying as his biggest ''pet peeve''.
Wilmer shared: ''My biggest pet peeve is when people lie. I also can't stand it when someone chews with their mouth open.''
The actor - who previously dated pop star Demi Lovato from 2010 until 2016 - also revealed how the late actor Robin Williams continues to influence his outlook on life.
Speaking to Us Weekly, Wilmer explained: ''The greatest advice I've ever received was from Robin Williams: 'Never forget. And always remember ... It's supposed to be fun.'''
Wilmer made the comments shortly after he revealed the 'That '70s Show' cast have discussed a movie reunion.
The actor - who played Fez on the hit sitcom alongside Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Danny Masterson and Topher Grace - confirmed that he and his former cast mates are ''up for'' bringing the popular show to the big screen.
He said: ''We have had a conversation about a 'That '70s Movie'. And we have had a conversation about, 'Can this be real? Can it happen?' We're up for it.
''There is nothing in the works right now, and I believe all of us are a little too busy right now to make it happen.''
But Wilmer admitted the cast would love to reunite on set one more time - although reprising his role as Fez for a potential film could present some problems.
He added: ''Everybody is excited to hang out together again on set, that's one fact. I will probably have to re-learn how to say my accent. I will probably have to re-learn how to talk like a freak.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Fans of whimsical American indie movies will enjoy this ramshackle road comedy about a couple...
Ditched by his beloved, budding musician Alex thinks things can't get much worse. But when...
A painfully squishy centre completely undoes this rom-com, although it's difficult to know what might...
Larry Crowne is one of the best employees at the local big-box store where he...
A few weeks ago, it was announced by McDonald's that it would be making an...
Every year, we get a fresh batch of treacle at the movie theatre, all in...
A few weeks ago, it was announced by McDonald's that it would be making an...
In real life, Michael Alig was a nobody from the Midwest who moved to New...
With the normally vapid, blank and bloodless Freddie Prinze, Jr. heading up the cast and...