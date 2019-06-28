Willow Smith stopped self-harming after reading about ''spirituality.''

The 18-year-old singer - who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - starting hurting herself at the age of just 12 following the success of her single 'Whip My Hair' but realised she had to stop when she started to view her ''worth.''

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said: ''I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.

''I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want.' [Cutting was] a physical release of all the intangible pain that's happening in your heart and in your mind.

''I was like: 'This is pointless - my body is a temple,' and I completely stopped. It seemed literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy. I think by far [the hardest episode to film] would had to have been the episode where I was talking about my self-harm.

''I mean nobody wants to come out and tell the whole world about that but I felt that was very important for other girls or boys that are going through that as well for me to come out and talk about my life. But it's never easy.''

Willow revealed her battle with self-harm during an episode of her mother's Facebook Red Table Talk episode earlier this year.

She said at the time: ''It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?' After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I'm not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.''

Her revelation shocked her mum Jada as she had no idea about her battle.

She replied: ''What? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part.''