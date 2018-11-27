Willow Smith shaved her head during her 'Whip My Hair' tour because she was ''just over it'' and thought the track was a symbol for ''doing whatever you want''.
Willow Smith doesn't feel she ''rebelled'' when she shaved her hair off at the age of 12.
The 18-year-old singer-and-actress - who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett- Smith - rose to fame at the age of 10 with her song 'Whip My Hair' and later made the drastic choice to lose her locks during her tour of the same name.
The 'I Am Legend' star confessed she made the change because she was ''just over it'' and thought the track was a symbol for ''doing whatever you want'' and had nothing to do with hair anyway.
In an interview with InStyle, she said: ''I was just over it; the truth of the song is 'Do want you want;' it doesn't actually have to do with hair. 'Whip your hair' is just a symbol for doing whatever you want.
''So in a way, I feel like it wasn't even a rebellion because the song was saying that, and I was doing whatever I wanted and just being wild -- but obviously, it was a rebellion to people who thought it meant something different.
''I was just over it; I was literally so done and said, 'I'm going to show people that I'm not attached to this.' ''
Willow has now grown her hair back and admitted that she feels her look is a ''rebellion'' in itself as ''just being a young black woman with natural hair'' does not adhere to conventional beauty standards.
She explained: ''I look different than most girls who are featured in editorial magazines and fashion and all of that. So I feel all of that, just being a young black woman with natural hair. Those things are a rebellion in themselves.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
To the modern eye, the plot for the 1954 Richard Matheson novel I Am Legend...