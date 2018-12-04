Willow Smith had to learn how to ''forgive'' her parents after her early success with 'Whip My Hair'.

The 18-year-old daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith released the smash hit single in 2010 when she was just 10 years old, and has said she had a complicated relationship with her parents after reaching stardom, because she felt like ''no-one cared'' about her feelings.

Speaking on her mother's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', Willow said: ''I definitely had to forgive you and daddy for that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing. It was mostly daddy because he was so harsh at certain times. It was a couple of years, honestly. Trying to regain trust for not feeling like I was being listened to or like no one cared how I felt.

''And I had to forgive myself because I felt guilty because everyone is trying to make me better, trying to make my dream. But I didn't really understand what my dream entailed.''

Earlier this year, Willow admitted to self-harming during the height of the single's chart success.

She said: ''It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

''After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I'm not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.''

Jada, 47, was left shocked by the news, as she asked her daughter: ''What? When were you cutting yourself? I didn't see that part. Cutting yourself where?''

To which Willow responded: ''On my wrist. I mean, you can't even see it but there's still a little something there. But like, totally lost my sanity for a moment there. I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life. But you have to pull yourself out of it.''