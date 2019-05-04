Willow Smith does push ups to stop herself feeling ''frustrated''.

The 18-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has said she often struggles with anxiety which leaves her feeling ''manic'', and has found the best way to cope with her inner frustrations is to let it out via exercise.

In a preview clip obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' for the upcoming episode of Jada's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk', she asks her daughter: ''What are some of the things that you do? What are some of your techniques to deal with your anxiety?''

To which the 'Whip My Hair' singer replies: ''Recently I have been, like, I just get really frustrated and I just feel like there is so much energy. I get frustrated and then in my head I feel manic. So like, lately I've just been dropping down and just [doing push ups].''

Willow spoke about her history with self-harm during 'Red Table Talk's first season last year, when she revealed she had begun ''cutting herself'' as a way to cope with the mounting pressures of fame following the success of her single 'Whip My Hair'.

She said at the time: ''It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

''After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I'm not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.''

And when reflecting back on the show, she admitted that episode was difficult to film because it wasn't ''easy'' being so open about her struggles.

She said: ''I think by far [the hardest episode to film] would had to have been the episode where I was talking about my self-harm. I mean nobody wants to come out and tell the whole world about that but I felt that was very important for other girls or boys that are going through that as well for me to come out and talk about my life. But it's never easy.''