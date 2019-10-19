Jaden and Willow Smith are co-headlining a new tour.

The siblings - whose parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith - have revealed that they will kick off their 19-date 'Willow Erys Tour' tour on November 12 in San Diego, California and perform in Texas, New York and Canada before closing the tour on December 19 in Los Angeles.

Jaden, 21, announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video of himself and Willow, 18.

In the clip, he says: ''Willow? What's the first memory you can remember?''

She replies ''The sun. You?'' and Jaden answers ''The moon.''

Willow's 'Like A Bird' then begins playing and tour dates start to appear on the screen.

Special guests on the tour will include Lido, Harry Hudson, ¿Téo?, and Tyler Cole.

Willow released her self-titled album in July, the same month as Jaden dropped his second album, 'Erys'.

Willow previously revealed that she started self-harming following the success of her hit single 'Whip My Hair' when she was just 10 years old.

She said: ''I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it. I was just like, 'Whoa, this is not the life that I want'.

''[By my early teens I started cutting because it was] a physical release of all the intangible pain that's happening in your heart and in your mind.''

The singer and actress shaved her head when she was 12, and admitted this year she had turned to self harm by the time she was a teenager.

She said: ''It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this grey area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'

''After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, I'm not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.''