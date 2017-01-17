Lynn's doctor urged the 84-year-old to try pot last year (16), as he thought it would help her battle glaucoma, but the singer did not have a good experience while taking the drug.

"They gave me one of these cigarettes," Lynn told People in an interview. "I took one smoke off of it and it hit me right here in the chest... Glaucoma is just going to have to take over."

But Nelson thinks she should have another puff: "She’s got a lot of guts," Nelson said during a recent interview with The Associated Press. "She’ll try anything. Maybe I should help her."