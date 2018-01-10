Willie Nelson has postponed several concerts after falling ill with flu.

The 84-year-old singer reportedly rushed off stage after appearing to struggle with his breathing and having a coughing fit whilst midway through his show at the Harrah's Resort SoCal casino, in San Diego on Saturday (06.01.18).

The country icon's 26-year-old son Lukas Autry Nelson issued a statement on his father's condition on Tuesday (09.01.18), where he revealed he would have to postpone further gigs, including planned performances at the McCallum Theater in Palm Springs and the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas this month.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Apologies all, Dad has the flu so we cancelled this week's gigs in Cali and Vegas.

''If you have tickets, please contact the venue for a refund and we hope to see you on the road again soon (sic)''

A representative for the 'On the Road Again' hitmaker revealed to The San Diego Union Tribune newspaper that Willie would not be performing the concerts he had scheduled for January, in order to recover.

The Grammy-winning star is expected to return to the stage on February 7, at the Macon City Auditorium, Georgia.

Ticketmaster revealed that they would issue refunds to those who had purchased tickets.

It's not the first time Willie has battled with his breathing, in 2017 he was forced to axe his Salt Lake City show due to suffering with respiratory issues, caused by the altitude.

At the time, he said in a statement: ''This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.''

Earlier in the year, the 'Whiskey River' star missed out on a number of concerts due to ill health.