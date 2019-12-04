Willie Nelson has revealed that he has given up smoking because it was causing breathing problems.
Willie Nelson has given up smoking after breathing became ''a little more difficult''.
The 86-year-old country music legend says smoking almost killed him so he recently decided to start looking after himself as he feels ''lucky'' to be alive.
He told KSAT TV: ''I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful.
''I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me. I don't smoke anymore - take better care of myself. I'm here, I'm glad to be here. I'm lucky to be here.''
Willie also cited touring as the key to his health and happiness and says he will never retire from performing for his fans.
He explained: I love the bus. This is my home. [Performing] is an energy exchange. They give me a lot of positive energy and I hope to give them a lot of positive energy.
''For an hour they get away from everything they don't like.''
Back in August, Willie was forced to postpone 30 dates on his 'Club Luck Tour', due to a ''breathing problem''.
Willie has suffered with ill-health in recent years, with the singer also axing several concerts in January 2018 due to difficulty with breathing.
The 'Always On My Mind' hitmaker reportedly rushed off stage after appearing to struggle with his breathing and having a coughing fit whilst midway through his show at the Harrah's Resort SoCal casino, in San Diego.
His son Lukas Autry Nelson later issued a statement updating fans on his father's condition.
He wrote: ''Apologies all, Dad has the flu so we cancelled this week's gigs in Cali and Vegas.
''If you have tickets, please contact the venue for a refund and we hope to see you on the road again soon (sic)''
In 2017, he was forced to axe his Salt Lake City show due to suffering with respiratory issues, caused by the altitude.
He said: ''This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.''
And earlier that year, the 'Whiskey River' star missed out on a number of concerts due to illness.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Christmas is a time for family, although there are those who would argue it is...
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...
Watch the trailer for Surfer, Dude. Steve Addington is a pro surfer, his life is...
Has there been one laugh-out-loud comedy, with the exception of Ricky Bobby, this summer? The...
Action Comedy based on the hit television series that ran from 1979-85. Set in present...
Another year-end flick with another four-star rating? What, am I nuts, or just some...
I have no problem admitting that the main reason I wanted to review The Dukes...