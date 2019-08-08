Willie Nelson has cancelled the remainder of his tour due to a ''breathing problem''.

The 86-year-old country legend has been forced to postpone 30 dates on his 'Club Luck Tour', which was due to run right up until November 29 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma, as he seeks medical assistance.

However, he has vowed to be back on the road.

The 'On The Road Again' hitmaker - who has been touring with Alison Krauss - tweeted: ''To my fans,

''I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

''I'll be back

''Love, Willie (sic)''

Willie has suffered with ill-health in recent years, with the singer being forced to cancel several concerts in January 2018 due to difficulty with breathing.

The 'Always On My Mind' hitmaker reportedly rushed off stage after appearing to struggle with his breathing and having a coughing fit whilst midway through his show at the Harrah's Resort SoCal casino, in San Diego, last year.

His 30-year-old son Lukas Autry Nelson later issued a statement updating fans on his father's condition.

He wrote: ''Apologies all, Dad has the flu so we cancelled this week's gigs in Cali and Vegas.

''If you have tickets, please contact the venue for a refund and we hope to see you on the road again soon (sic)''

And in 2017, he was forced to axe his Salt Lake City show due to suffering with respiratory issues, caused by the altitude.

He said: ''This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground.''

And earlier that year, the 'Whiskey River' star missed out on a number of concerts due to illness.