Willie Nelson has postponed three upcoming performances in Bakersfield, California as he continues to battle illness.
The country music icon was forced to pull out of the sold out shows, set to be held this week (06-08Feb17), due to an undisclosed illness.
Last month (Jan17), a bad cold prompted the 83-year-old to drop out of two Las Vegas, Nevada shows. The On the Road Again singer is expected to announce new dates for the Bakersfield concerts later this week.
Nelson is still scheduled to tour throughout the U.S. over the next few months.
