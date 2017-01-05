The singer posed in his 'Smoke Weed Everyday' pullover in a photo he has posted on social media.

He added the caption: "Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater."

The clothing item features a 'Smoke Weed Everyday' message in white lettering above a marijuana plant decorated like a Christmas tree.

Like Snoop, the Blue Christmas singer is a big pot fan - he launched his own brand of cannabis, Willie's Reserve, last year (16).

"I always knew that marijuana would be legalized," Nelson wrote in a press release. "I just never thought it would be in my lifetime. I've smoked enough and I want to give back. Now that legalization is spreading across the country, there’s a great opportunity to build a company that can help a lot of people."