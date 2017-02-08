Willie Nelson's health has fans concerned after the country music icon cancelled another two shows.
The singer/songwriter scrapped two shows in Las Vegas last month (Jan17) and on Monday (06Feb17), he axed a three-show stint in Bakersfield, California.
Now it appears his undisclosed illness is more serious than many initially considered - the 83-year-old has pulled two more shows in Arizona and New Mexico that were set to take place this weekend (10&11Feb17).
The concerts will be rescheduled.
Illness also forced Nelson to cancel two shows in Texas in November (16).
