William Shatner would love to be part of a Quentin Tarantino-directed 'Star Trek' movie.

The 88-year-old actor - who played James T. Kirk in the original 1960s television show - would love to reprise his role one day if Tarantino was directing it.

He said: ''Quentin Tarantino said something in the paper that somebody said to me, that he loved me. [looks into camera] And Quentin, I love you.

''If you're going to do Star Trek 50 years later, a few pounds heavier, come on. Not a problem! Well, I'd like to do it. Whether I'd be up for it, I don't know.''

Tarantino previously confessed if he commits to directing 'Star Trek' then it will be his final film.

He said: ''I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], 'Uh, I guess 'Star Trek' doesn't count. I can do 'Star Trek' ... but naturally I would end on an original. But the idea of doing 10 isn't to come up with a loophole. I actually think if I was going to do 'Star Trek' I should commit to it. It's my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it. I don't know if I'm going to do that, but that might happen.''

Karl Urban - who plays Doctor McCoy in the new 'Star Trek' films - previously spilled that the 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker's idea for a 'Star Trek' film is ''bananas''.

The actor said: ''Quentin Tarantino went in to J.J.'s offices and pitched him an idea for a 'Star Trek' movie. I know a little bit about what that is, and it's bananas ... It would be really rad to get to make a film with him. That would be a dream come true, he is definitely an auteur. Whether you like his films or not, he is a good filmmaker. And he makes interesting stuff. So, to me, that is when you get the best results.''